Rachel Gutter Takes the Reins as CEO of International WELL Building Institute

“But we can’t stop there,” she noted. “So we’re redoubling our focus on the pursuit of equity, which will be my highest priority and our team’s principle focus in the coming months and years. There are already 25 features in WELL that address diversity, equity, inclusion, accessibility and justice and we are standing up a Health Equity Advisory in early December to help us further fortify WELL as a lever for health equity to afford everyone an opportunity to live the healthiest version of their lives.”

“Continuing to work alongside Rachel in this new role as COO for IWBI is a privilege, and one I’m excited to embrace,” said Khanna. “Over the past four years, we’ve worked hard to simplify and streamline our products and our processes to make a rich customer experience one of our hallmarks. Our deep bench of extraordinary talent across every part of the business has made possible much of our success to date as has our nimble approach to execution that allows us to function with the agility the moment demands.”

IWBI now enrolls more than one million square feet per day, accounting for more than a billion square feet in total across the 65 countries. WELL Accredited Professionals and those pursuing the credential number more than 14,000 in 97 countries.

The International WELL Building Institute (IWBI) is leading the global movement to transform our buildings, communities and organizations in ways that help people thrive. WELL v2 is the most recent version of its popular WELL Building Standard (WELL), and the WELL Community Standard pilot is a district scale rating system that sets a new global benchmark for healthy communities. The WELL Health-Safety Rating is an evidence-based, third-party verified rating focused on operational policies, maintenance protocols, emergency plans and stakeholder education to help organizations get back to business. IWBI mobilizes the wellness community through management of the WELL AP credential, the pursuit of applicable research, the development of educational resources, and advocacy for policies that promote health and wellness everywhere. More information on WELL can be found here.

