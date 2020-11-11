Queensland Maroons’ Josh Papalii escapes sanction for pulling Angus Crichton hair

Queensland enforcer Josh Papalii has escaped sanction for his hair pull on NSW’s Angus Crichton in Game Two of State of Origin.

As the Blues led 32-10 approaching the 70th minute at ANZ Stadium, Papalii appeared to lose his cool after making a tackle on Crichton, and as the Roosters star got to his feet to play the ball, the Canberra Raiders wrecking ball tugged at his mop.

Crichton did not appear one bit impressed by Papalii’s actions, giving him a death stare before playing the ball.

“Did Papalii just pull his hair?” Andrew Johns said on Nine. “He did pull his hair.”

“He’s grabbed a bit of the hair there, of Angus Crichton,” Nine commentator Ray Warren added.

Josh Papalii pulls Angus Crichton’s hair during Game Two (Nine)

The unnecessary extra niggle earned the Blues a six-again on Wednesday night as NSW ran away 34-10 winners to send the 2020 Origin series to a Game Three decider, but Papalii was not cited by the Match Review Committee on Thursday morning.

In the NRLW earlier this year Broncos prop Amber Hall plead guilty and received a one-match suspension over her hair-pull tackle which left Isabelle Kelly with a serious leg injury.

“We’ve seen hair pulling in the NRL, so it’s not just in the women’s game that we see this as a problem,” Nine NRLW commentator and former player Ruan Sims said of that incident.

“She needed to be punished and had to spend some time out for that.”

Hall pulls Kelly’s hair in ugly tackle