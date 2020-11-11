Queensland defence under fire as New South Wales levels series

New South Wales has forced an Origin decider for the second consecutive year, downing Queensland 34-10 in the second match of the series at ANZ Stadium.

Heavily criticised for his performance in Game I in Adelaide, halfback Nathan Cleary was, in the words of Immortal Andrew Johns, “super” as he guided the Blues around the park.

But it was the Queensland defence that proved the big talking point in Sydney, with New South Wales twice scoring from a scrum after creating a four-on-three overlap out wide, a lapse that had Johns seeing red, even if the Blues attack wasn’t.

Blues go three in a row

“You don’t need a message from your coach, you just change it while you’re out there,” Johns fumed in commentary for Nine.

“It’s like shelling peas, it’s too easy.”

Maroons great Billy Slater agreed.

“Someone’s got to show some leadership out there,” said Slater.

“They’re obviously seeing four versus three.”

On the defensive through the opening quarter of the match, New South Wales hit the front after scoring twice in five minutes, a period where Cleary “took control of the match,” according to Slater.

Recalled five-eighth Cody Walker scored in the 18th minute, and James Tedesco crossed in the 23rd minute, but it was a play in between those two tries that Johns described as a huge “momentum shift.”

Cleary kicked early in the tackle count, and Queensland winger Phillip Sami was unable to get back into the field of play, trapped by a superb chase by Josh Addo-Carr. Tedesco scored on the set of six immediately after the line dropout.

Maroons’ early Munster blow

“It’s been his (Addo-Carr’s) effort without the ball in hand, his kick-chase is what has turned this game for the Blues. They’ve built some real pressure,” said Nine’s Paul Gallen.

Queensland played most of the match with just 16 players, after five-eighth Cameron Munster was taken from the field in the third minute after suffering a head knock. Around 10 minutes later came confirmation he wouldn’t return, having failed his HIA.

It forced a reshuffle for the Maroons, with Ben Hunt partnering skipper Daly Cherry-Evans in the halves.

“It looks like there’s no communication or confidence there,” Nine’s Phil Gould said of the DCE-Hunt pairing.

Trailing 18-4 at halftime, the Maroons hopes were dealt a fatal blow just two minutes after the break, after Jack Wighton crossed out wide to extend the Blues’ lead.

Tino Fa’asuamaleaui and Payne Haas get heated

When Daniel Tupou strolled over in the 53rd minute to put New South Wales 28-4 in front, it was the second time in the match the Blues had scored from a scrum with a four-on-three overlap.

The biggest roar of the night came for an old-fashioned all-in brawl midway through the second half, which saw both Payne Haas and Tino Fa’asuamaleaui sent to the sin-bin for 10 minutes each.

It was a complete form reversal for the Blues, after last week’s 18-14 loss in Adelaide.

“I think we were a bit complacent (last week),” Tedesco told Nine.

“We were really disappointed in that first game, and we really wanted to show more heart, more pride in the jersey, we really showed that tonight.”

The Blues now face one of the toughest assignments in sport, needing to win a series decider at Suncorp Stadium, something they’ve managed just twice before, in 1994 and 2005.