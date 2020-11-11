PS5 release 2020: What time PlayStation goes on sale, stores that could have it in stock

GameStop, Target and Walmart are among the retailers whose websites will be overrun by people looking to buy a PlayStation 5 on Thursday.

Finding a PS5 in stock amid the virtual mayhem will be difficult but certainly not impossible. Xbox users went through the same ordeal earlier this week, and many were able to track down a console without a preorder.

Sony is expected to sell at least 15 million PlayStation units by the end of next year, according to one estimate, and perhaps many more if it can meet production demand during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Below is everything you need to know about the PS5’s release time, store availability and more:

2020 PlayStation 5 release date

The PlayStation 5 standard edition and PlayStation 5 digital edition release on Thursday, Nov. 12.

Here’s how that compares to when previous console generations since 2000 were dropped:

Console Release date Xbox Nov. 15, 2001 PS2 March 4, 2000 Xbox 360 Nov. 22, 2005 PS3 Nov. 17, 2006 Xbox One Nov. 22, 2013 PS4 Nov. 15, 2013 Xbox Series X/S Nov. 10, 2020 PS5 Nov. 12, 2020

What time does the PS5 come out in U.S.?

The earliest time the PS5 will be available in any store is Wednesday at midnight on the East Coast. Keep in mind that you can only get the console if you order it online first for pick up, so make sure to secure it at home on your local store’s website before hopping in your car.

PS5 pricing for both editions

The standard edition is $499, while the digital edition with no disc drive is $399.

Where is the new PlayStation available for sale?

Most well-known electronics retailers will have the PlayStation 5 on a limited first-come, first-serve basis. Those stores include Best Buy, GameStop, Walmart, Sam’s Club and Target. Try to sign up for curbside pickup if available at those outlets, as Sony’s rules for the COVID-19 pandemic prevent places from allowing in-store shopping. Sony, Amazon and Newegg.com are also selling the new consoles online shipment.

If all else fails and you’re desperate to get the PS5 system at any cost, there will be plenty available for resale on eBay for well above market value. But try to cover all bases before going down that expensive path.

Are there any PS5 consoles in stock?

Stock for any store, including online outlets such as Amazon and Newegg, will be extremely limited. Be vigilant in refreshing store websites and calling your local seller in advance.

