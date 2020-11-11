Pregnant Christina Perri Hospitalized: “Baby Is Having an Issue”

Christina Perri is currently hospitalized due to pregnancy complications, the singer shared on her Instagram story.

On Nov. 10, the “Jar of Hearts” artist, who is pregnant with her second child with husband Paul Costabile, posted several photos of her in a hospital bed.

“Hey friends. Well, nothing ever goes as we plan,” the 34-year-old wrote on her Instagram Story. “Baby is having an issue, so I’m gonna be here till it’s time for baby to come out. Which might have to be very soon. Which is very early.”

Christina, who is mom to 2-year-old daughter Carmella Costabile, asked everyone to “please send some love from your heart to the little heart beating in me that we all make it through this.”

Later on in the Instagram Story, she applauded her team at the hospital and thanked followers for their well wishes.

“I’m really grateful for this community,” she said in the video. “I’ll keep you guys updated, and hopefully everything is okay.”

On Nov. 11, she updated followers by saying she had a “big cry” and that she misses her daughter.

“Right now the baby’s vitals are fine and so are mine,” she wrote. “More will be revealed as the days go on and I have to be calm & strong.”