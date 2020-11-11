Popular Rapper Mo3 Shot/Killed In Dallas – Car Sprayed W/ Bullets!! (Graphic Video)

Popular Dallas rapper Mo3 was reportedly shot and killed while driving on a Freeway in his hometown this afternoon, has confirmed

Multiple sources confirmed with MTO Newson Wednesday that Mo3 was driving on a busy freeway when another car pulled up next to him and started spraying his vehicle with bullets.

We’re told the shooting caused a melee on the highway with other motorists scrambling to get away from the scene. The local rapper’s car ultimately crashing into the concrete barrier before coming to a halt.

Several videos have since surfaced on social media, showing a man lying on his back in the middle of the road while another man performed CPR.

Here is a video of the alleged aftermath, warning VERY GRAPHIC:

