Popular Rapper Mo3 Shot/Killed In Dallas – Car Sprayed W/ Bullets!! (Graphic Video)

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
27

Popular Dallas rapper Mo3 was reportedly shot and killed while driving on a Freeway in his hometown this afternoon, has confirmed

Multiple sources confirmed with MTO Newson Wednesday that Mo3 was driving on a busy freeway when another car pulled up next to him and started spraying his vehicle with bullets. 

We’re told the shooting caused a melee on the highway with other motorists scrambling to get away from the scene. The local rapper’s car ultimately crashing into the concrete barrier before coming to a halt.

