NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo Wants To Punch Trump!!

Andrew Cuomo has confessed that if he were not the governor of New York, he would have punched President Donald Trump/

Cuomo sat down for an interview with The Howard Stern Show, where he blasted Trump for referring to his brother, CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, as “Fredo.”

“I love New York, but New York can never be great again under the current leadership of Governor Andrew Cuomo (the brother of Fredo), or Mayor Bill DeBlasio. Cuomo has weaponized the prosecutors to do his dirty work (and to keep him out of jams), a reason some don’t want to be…” Trump tweeted a year ago.

According to Cuomo, the reference to Michael Corleone’s brother in “The Godfather” is “like the N-word” to Italians and Italian-Americans.

“I also had the practical situation: I needed him to help New York,” he added. “That was my job. If I wasn’t Governor of New York, I would’ve decked him. Period. He was attacking me. He was attacking my family. He was anti-Italian. He was every nasty thing.”