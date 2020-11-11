Nine and Stan Sport announces deals with Wimbledon and Roland Garros

Nine and Stan Sport have announced a three-year deal to broadcast both Wimbledon and Roland Garros, commencing in 2021.

The agreement, which includes both the women’s and men’s singles finals, is another coup for Stan Sport, the ad-free subscriber service, which was announced on Monday.

Selected coverage from both Wimbledon and Roland Garros will also appear on free-to-air television on the Nine Network.

Earlier this week, Nine and Stan Sport announced an in-principle agreement with Rugby Australia for the next three years.

“On Monday we talked about how Nine was taking a whole-of-television approach to the way we look at sports rights,” said Nine boss Hugh Marks.

“Today’s announcement sees us secure two of the world’s great tennis tournaments and gives us the flexibility to develop the right mix of games which will appear on free-to-air television while ensuring all games are available to Stan Sport subscribers live and ad-free on Stan.

Nine and Stan Sport will broadcast Roland Garros from 2021. (PA AAP)

Stan boss, Mike Sneesby, said that from next year, Stan Sport will deliver every match, from every court, at both Wimbledon and Roland Garros, live and on-demand, and ad-free.

“With this announcement, Stan will become Australia’s the new home of Wimbledon and Roland-Garros — two of the world’s most prestigious tennis tournaments,” he explained.

“Expanding our live streaming offer, sports fans can look forward to full coverage of both tournaments live & on demand, ad-free on Stan from 2021.”

Mike Desmond, Commercial & Media Director with the All England Lawn Tennis Club, which stages the Wimbledon tournament, welcomed the deal.

Nine and Stan Sport will bring Wimbledon to Australian viewers in 2021. (Getty)

“We are delighted to be announcing a return to Channel Nine’s multiple platforms as our exclusive broadcast partner for The Championships in Australia,” he said.

“Wimbledon has a long and proud history in Australia, and we look forward to seeing The Championships unfold across Nine’s impressive network.”

French Tennis Federation President, Bernard Giudicelli said the deal is a win for fans in Australia.

“We are very happy to have signed this agreement with Nine. The multiple viewing platforms they offer will only increase the renown of Roland-Garros Down Under, where tennis fans boast a real passion for the game,” he said.