Nick Saban says No. 1 ranking more meaningless than ever

Nick Saban is constantly trying to prevent the media from inflating his players’ egos, which is an uphill battle when Alabama is ranked No. 1 in the country almost every season. The Crimson Tide found themselves back atop the polls again this week, and Saban is once again trying to stop the hype.

With Clemson having lost to Notre Dame on Saturday night, Alabama is now No. 1 in both the AP and Coaches Polls. Saban was asked about that this week, and he said the No. 1 ranking is “more meaningless this year than ever before.” He then spoke about how rankings can hinder the focus level of players and coaches.