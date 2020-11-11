Nick Jonas says spending more time with Priyanka Chopra was the silver lining amidst the quarantine

The pandemic might have been difficult for most of us, but one cannot deny that it also gave us an opportunity to spend more time with our loved ones and gave us a break from our busy-lives. Well, Nick Jonas would surely agree on this point and in fact he even confessed this to an online portal.





Recently Nick Jonas gave an interview to a portal and in a conversation with them he stated the silver lining amidst the lockdown period and the whole quarantine phase. He said that the best part about it was that he got to spend more time with his wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who’s otherwise busy with global-domination. “The biggest upside of all this has been that time at home, which me and Pri wouldn’t have had, had this all (not) happened, as busy as our schedules have been over the last couple of years,” said the singer-and-actor.

He further said that amidst the lockdown the two got together and worked on several things and bouncing off ideas with each other. “We’re actually working on a number of things together as well, so it’s kind of a family business at this point,” added Nick.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra both are busy artists in their own field. This lockdown period must have surely been a great thing for the couple, as the pandemic triggered lockdown brought a forced-break to their career. The two stayed together in their LA home and right from following some Indian customs, taking care of their pets to even cooking together, the two had a blast together and shared glimpses with the netizens.