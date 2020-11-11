New Black Friday TV deals at Best Buy bring starting prices down to $100

You don’t have to spend a lot of money on a TV during Black Friday anymore. This year we are seeing a whole lot of great deals kick off, and today Best Buy has started a new Treat Yourself Sale which has products across the whole site discounted, including a ton of TV models. This is a one-day sale, so you won’t have much time to waste thinking about which model to get, but there are a lot of different sizes and models available here, with something for everyone’s budget.

One of the best cheap TV deals is the 39-inch Insignia Fire TV Edition, which is down to just $99.99. That’s a crazy low price considering the TV normally sells for $230. If you need something larger, you could always update to the Westinghouse 50-inch 4K Roku TV, which is priced at just $179.99. That’s a savings of nearly 50% on this well-rated set.

Whether you are in the market for something under 32 inches or want to go all-in on a TV over 70 inches, this sale has you covered without worry. There are a LOT of deals available, some of which are available for in-store pick up and others which will require you to wait a few days for delivery. We’ve rounded up a list of some of the top deals below.

Remember, this sale is good for today only, so don’t miss out.