Netflix says we’ve been pronouncing Emily in Paris all wrong

Either Netflix is trolling us or the biggest revelation about its hit show Emily in Paris just landed: we’ve all been pronouncing the name of the show wrong.

The first series, which starred Lily Collins as an optimistic American sent by her company to teach a Parisian marketing team how to use social media, received overwhelmingly negative reviews from critics.

They took issue with the clichéd depiction of Paris, which many joked looked as though it had been rinsed through several Instagram filters, along with Collins’s unlikeable title character.

However, the show was a hit among many viewers and topped Netflix’s most-watched list for weeks, as its audience members claimed the show was perfect “guilty pleasure” viewing.

Following the news that a second series is going ahead, the official Netflix account shared a small but mindblowing bit of information.

“Friendly reminder Emily in Paris is supposed to be pronounced with a French accent so ‘Emily’ and ‘Paris’ rhyme,” the tweet read.

By this, it presumably means “Emil-ee in Pa-ree” is opposed to “Emily in Par-is”, which is how The Independent’s culture desk – and, we presume, most English-speaking viewers – have been saying it.

Suffice to say, fans were confused.