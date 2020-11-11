Nathan Cleary free to play after being cleared of shoulder charge

Blues halfback Nathan Cleary is free to play in next week’s State of Origin decider, after being cleared by the NRL’s Match Review Committee.

Cleary came up with what appeared to be a shoulder charge on on Queensland’s Xavier Coates during his Man of the Match performance at ANZ Stadium.

Referee Gerard Sutton didn’t take any action during the run of the play, but the incident was referred to the MRC for further scrutiny.

Cleary would have been forced to clear his name at the judiciary even if he’d been hit with the lowest grading, with the minimum penalty rubbing him out of next week’s decider, even with an early guilty plea.

Instead, he’ll be free to focus on Wednesday’s match at ANZ Stadium, where the Blues will attempt to win their third straight series.

New South Wales has won just two Origin deciders in Brisbane, in 1994 and 2005.

The MRC has handed out two fines from last night’s match, with New South Wales’ Payne Haas and Queensland’s Tino Fa’Asuamaleaui both hit with $750 penalties for their roles in a dust-up midway through the second half.

The incident saw both players sent to the sin-bin.

