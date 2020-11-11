Miranda Lambert Scores Early Video of the Year Win

Instagram

Carly Pearce and Lee Brice, in the meantime, have been unraveled to have been the recipients of the Musical Event of the Year kudo for their hit song, ‘I Hope You’re Happy Now’.

–

Country superstar Miranda Lambert has been given a belated birthday surprise after scoring an early CMA Awards win for Video of the Year.

The singer turned 37 on Tuesday (November 10), and on Wednesday morning, hours before the TV prizegiving gets underway in Nashville, Tennessee, she was unveiled as the Video of the Year honouree for her “Bluebird” promo.

<br />

The news was announced on U.S. breakfast show “Good Morning America“, during which Carly Pearce and Lee Brice were revealed to have landed the Musical Event of the Year title for their hit song, “I Hope You’re Happy Now”.





The collaborators had been due to perform the track during the main show, but Brice had to bow out after testing positive for the coronavirus. Lady A’s (previously Lady Antebellum) Charles Kelley will step in to sing the tune with Pearce instead.

Celebrating the news with her social media followers, Pearce shared a video clip of herself breaking down as she discovered she was a CMA Awards winner early on Wednesday.

“@leebrice & I WON MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR,” she tweeted. “This was the moment I found out as I sobbed on the phone in my PJs.”

Referencing her divorce from fellow artist Michael Ray, she continued, “In a year that started as the hardest I’ve ever experienced, YALL are helping me see the big, bright, BEAUTIFUL light at the end of the tunnel (sic).”

<br />

The 54th Annual Country Music Association Awards will be hosted by Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker.

Lambert heads into the ceremony as the most-nominated act of 2020, after earning seven nominations.

She had also been up for Musical Event of the Year, but will have five other chances to strike gold during the show – she will compete for Entertainer of the Year, Album of the Year for “Wildcard”, Single of the Year and Song of the Year for “Bluebird”, and Female Vocalist of the Year.