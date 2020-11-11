Megan Thee Stallion’s Former Stylist Speak On Party Showdown

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
25

EJ King, the former stylist of Megan Thee Stallion, has spoken over his argument with Megan Thee Stallion at Cardi B’s birthday party — which resulted in City Girls rapper JT shoving him.

“Everybody was faded at Cardi’s party. I’m not a huge drinker so I was a little more calm but everyone was faded,” he says. “I know when Megan is faded. I know how passionate and animated she is when she’s talking and so, at the party, it could have looked like something crazier. With us talking, it did become a lot. JT may have thought there was something more to it ’cause JT ended up running over and kinda got between us. I don’t know JT. I love [Yung] Miami. I respect the City Girls. I have no issues with no females. I don’t wanna have a war with a bunch of girls. That’s not what that was.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR