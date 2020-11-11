Megan Thee Stallion’s Former Stylist Speak On Party Showdown

EJ King, the former stylist of Megan Thee Stallion, has spoken over his argument with Megan Thee Stallion at Cardi B’s birthday party — which resulted in City Girls rapper JT shoving him.

“Everybody was faded at Cardi’s party. I’m not a huge drinker so I was a little more calm but everyone was faded,” he says. “I know when Megan is faded. I know how passionate and animated she is when she’s talking and so, at the party, it could have looked like something crazier. With us talking, it did become a lot. JT may have thought there was something more to it ’cause JT ended up running over and kinda got between us. I don’t know JT. I love [Yung] Miami. I respect the City Girls. I have no issues with no females. I don’t wanna have a war with a bunch of girls. That’s not what that was.”

CARDI B & MEGAN THEE STALLION TIPSY AT BIRTHDAY PARTY

He continued: “There were a lot of people in the room that I didn’t want to make the wrong impression of what was going on. Unfortunately, it did get a lot more animated than I wanted it to. I don’t know JT. I know she’s cool with Megan and maybe she thought she was coming in to help Megan out. But it wasn’t that. JT came between us and she kind of pushed me back. She said what she said and I was like, ‘ma’am, I just don’t know you. I don’t understand what you’re doing.'”

Watch the clip below.