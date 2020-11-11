Medical chiefs warn winter will be gruelling for NHS

The winter spike in coronavirus cases will be “gruelling” for the NHS, the UK’s chief medical officers have warned.

The reality check was sent to doctors by Scotland’s chief medical officer Dr Gregor Smith and colleagues from England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

They claimed the second peak “may well be prolonged throughout the winter period, with wide local variation and fluctuation in cases, requiring a sustained response from the whole profession”.

Their letter warned: “This will be gruelling professionally and personally.”

The letter was published as Scotland recorded its highest death toll from Covid-19 since the worst of the early pandemic in May.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon confirmed 64 deaths had been recorded in hours for patients who tested positive in the previous 28 days.

An alarming 1261 new positive tests were confirmed, while 1235 people are in hospital and 93 are in intensive care.

Separate figures released by the National Records of Scotland indicate 4856 people in Scotland have died with confirmed or suspected coronavirus as of Sunday.

In their letter, medical chiefs said the added pressure on the NHS will “inevitably be exacerbated by staff shortages” due to sickness or caring responsibilities, and assured doctors that regulators will take into account the need for temporary changes to practice.

Healthcare professionals will have to be flexible, which “may entail working in unfamiliar circumstances or surroundings, or working in clinical areas outside of their usual practice”.

The chief medics added: “This can be stressful and you may have concerns about both the professional practicalities and implications of working in such circumstances.”

Hospitals and healthcare leaders have been told to “bear in mind that clinicians may need to depart, possibly significantly, from established procedures in order to care for patients in the highly challenging circumstances of the epidemic”.

Healthcare regulators, including the General Medical Council, committed to “take into account factors relevant to the environment in which the professional is working”, the letter said.

It added that coronavirus restrictions imposed across the UK will result in the initial peak of pressure on the healthcare system being “significantly lower” than it otherwise might have been.

The letter stated: “We all need to support one another during this . It is, and is going to remain, hard going but mutual support makes this prolonged crisis easier to manage personally, as well as professionally.”

The chief medical officers of Scotland, England, Wales and Northern Ireland, the NHS, the GMC and the medical royal colleges all signed the letter.