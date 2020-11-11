McCaffrey seeking second opinion, won’t play Sunday

McCaffrey impressed in his return to the field last week, rushing for 69 yards and one touchdown with 82 yards and another touchdown receiving.

With the 24-year-old set to be out of the lineup again, Mike Davis likely will get the start in the backfield and will have to step up against the Bucs. Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater also will need to have a solid game in McCaffrey’s absence.

McCaffrey didn’t miss a single game during his first three NFL seasons, including last season when he became the third player in league history to have 1,000 yards rushing and receiving in the same season. He was rewarded with a four-year, $64 million extension, but so far, that high price tag hasn’t paid off for the Panthers, who have only seen him play three games this season.