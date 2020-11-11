Masters field 2020: Who is playing this year? Complete lineup, pairings and more

There will be 92 golfers vying for the coveted Green Jacket at the 2020 Masters in Augusta, Georgia this weekend.

Normally the first major championship of the year, instead the Masters will be the third and final major championship in this whacky year that has been 2020. The tournament was pushed from its normal slot on the second Sunday in April to the second Sunday in November due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The main storyline to follow is, of course, whether or not Tiger Woods can repeat his 2019 run that captivated fans and earn his sixth career Green Jacket.

Woods will have some stiff competition this year. Bryson DeChambeau, the hard-hitting 27-year-old is the current favorite at +750. DeChambeau has taken the golfing world by storm with his unique style that favors powerful driving over more sound, technical approaches. Rory McIlroy comes in at +1100, looking to complete the career grand slam as the Masters is the only one of the four major championships he has yet to win. And don’t forget about Jon Rahm, who’s also been placed at +1100 odds to win and hit a miraculous hole-in-one during his practice round on Tuesday.

Here’s everything you need to know about the field at the 2020 Masters.

Masters field: Who is playing in 2020?

Rank Golfer Career PGA wins 1 Dustin Johnson 23 2 Jon Rahm 5 3 Justin Thomas 12 4 Collin Morikawa 3 5 Rory McIlroy 18 6 Bryson DeChambeau 7 7 Webb Simpson 7 8 Xander Schauffele 4 9 Tyrrell Hatton 1 10 Patrick Cantlay 3 11 Patrick Reed 8 12 Brooks Koepka 7 14 Matthew Wolff 1 15 Adam Scott 14 16 Tommy Fleetwood 0 17 Tony Finau 1 18 Hideki Matsuyama 5 19 Louis Oosthuizen 1 20 Matthew Fitzpatrick 0 21 Abraham Ancer 0 22 Paul Casey 3 24 Jason Kokrak 1 25 Sungjae Im 1 26 Marc Leishman 5 27 Shane Lowry 2 28 Justin Rose 10 29 Matt Kuchar 9 30 Scottie Scheffler 0 32 Gary Woodland 4 33 Tiger Woods 82 34 Kevin Kisner 3 36 Victor Perez 0 37 Bernd Wiesberger 0 38 Kevin Na 4 39 Billy Horschel 5 41 Jason Day 12 43 Brendon Todd 3 44 Bubba Watson 12 45 Cameron Smith 2 46 Rickie Fowler 5 47 Lee Westwood 2 49 Ian Poulter 3 50 Erik van Rooyen 0 52 Matt Wallace 0 52 Chez Reavie 2 54 Henrik Stenson 6 55 Lanto Griffin 1 57 Danny Willett 1 59 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 0 61 Sebastián Muñoz 1 63 J.T. Poston 1 64 Phil Mickelson 44 66 Graeme McDowell 4 67 Byeong Hun An 0 68 Corey Conners 1 72 Adam Hadwin 1 73 Jazz Janewattananond 0 74 Cameron Champ 2 75 Shugo Imahira 0 80 Jordan Spieth 11 81 Sung Kang 1 85 Francesco Molinari 3 88 Rafa Cabrera Bello 0 89 Brandt Snedeker 9 93 Si Woo Kim 2 97 Max Homa 1 100 Dylan Frittelli 1 103 Charles Howell III 3 116 Nate Lashley 1 119 Lucas Glover 3 125 Zach Johnson 12 130 Nick Taylor 2 133 Justin Harding 0 135 Andrew Landry 2 143 Tyler Duncan 1 161 Andrew Putnam 1 176 C.T. Pan 1 217 Charl Schwartzel 2 407 Jimmy Walker 6 1,088 Yuxin Lin 0 1,093 Vijay Singh 34 1,348 Bernhard Langer 3 1,440 Lukas Michel 0 1,557 Mike Weir 8 1,938 Larry Mize 4 1,938 José María Olazábal 6 1,938 James Sugrue 0 1,938 John Augenstein 0 1,938 Abel Gallegos 0 1,938 Sandy Lyle 6 1,938 Fred Couples 15 1,938 Andy Ogletree 0

Is Tiger Woods playing in the Masters 2020?

Yes, Tiger Woods is back at the Masters in 2020. The 2019 green jacket winner will try to win his sixth career Masters and tie Jack Nicklaus’ record.

Woods is currently in a four-way tie for ninth-best odds to win the Masters this year at +2700. He will tee off at 7:55 a.m. on Thursday, playing with Shane Lowry and Andy Ogletree.

Masters tee times

Here are the complete Masters tee times for Thursday’s Round 1:

Round 1: Thursday, Nov. 12

Tee time Group 7 a.m. Lucas Glover, Corey Conners, C.T. Pan 7 a.m. Sandy Lyle, Jimmy Walker, Yuxin Lin 7:11 a.m. Brandt Snedeker, Charles Howell III, Jazz Janewattananond 7:11 a.m. Webb Simpson, Marc Leishman, Hideki Matsuyama 7:22 a.m. Larry Mize, Andrew Landry, Lukas Michel 7:22 a.m. Kevin Kisner, Adam Hadwin, Scottie Scheffler 7:33 a.m. Matt Kuchar, Lee Westwood, Kevin Na 7:33 a.m. Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau, Louis Oosthuizen 7:44 a.m. Xander Schauffele, Jason Kokrak, Henrik Stenson 7:44 a.m. Patrick Reed, Paul Casey, Tony Finau 7:55 a.m. Charl Schwartzel, Jason Day, Abel Gallegos 7:55 a.m. Tiger Woods, Shane Lowry, Andy Ogletree 8:06 a.m. Vijay Singh, Lanto Griffin, Tyler Duncan 8:06 a.m. Jordan Spieth, Gary Woodland, Ian Poulter 8:17 a.m. Mike Weir, Rafael Cabrera Bello, Matt Wallace 8:17 a.m. Graeme McDowell, Si Woo Kim, Nate Lashley 11:05 a.m. Sung Kang, Erik van Rooyen 11:05 a.m. Justin Harding, Shugo Imahira, Nick Taylor 11:16 a.m. Danny Willett, Rickie Fowler, John Augenstein 11:16 a.m. Chez Reavie, Sebastian Munoz, Byeong Hun An 11:27 a.m. Phil Mickelson, Abraham Ancer, Bernd Wiesberger 11:27 a.m. Bubba Watson, Matthew Wolff, Tommy Fleetwood 11:38 a.m. Adam Scott, Collin Morikawa, Tyrrell Hatton 11:38 a.m. Francesco Molinari, Billy Horschel, Cameron Smith 11:49 a.m. Justin Thomas, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Brooks Koepka 11:49 a.m. Bernhard Langer, J.T. Poston, Christiaan Bezuidenhout Noon Dustin Johnson, Patrick Cantlay, Rory McIlroy Noon Fred Couples, Max Homa, Dylan Frittelli 12:11 p.m. Zach Johnson, Justin Rose, Cameron Champ 12:11 p.m. Jose Maria Olazabal, Andrew Putnam, James Sugrue 12:22 p.m. Victor Perez, Sungjae Im, Brendon Todd

Masters Tournament odds, picks for 2020

Despite being the defending Masters champion, Woods comes in tied for ninth in odds to win again in 2020: +2700, the same as Bubba Watson, Collin Morikawa and Patrick Reed. World Nos. 1 and 3, Dustin Johnson and Justin Thomas, respectively, are tied for the fourth-best odds, at +1200. Below are the best odds to win the 2020 Masters Tournament: