Masters field 2020: Who is playing this year? Complete lineup, pairings and more

There will be 92 golfers vying for the coveted Green Jacket at the 2020 Masters in Augusta, Georgia this weekend.

Normally the first major championship of the year, instead the Masters will be the third and final major championship in this whacky year that has been 2020. The tournament was pushed from its normal slot on the second Sunday in April to the second Sunday in November due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The main storyline to follow is, of course, whether or not Tiger Woods can repeat his 2019 run that captivated fans and earn his sixth career Green Jacket.

Woods will have some stiff competition this year. Bryson DeChambeau, the hard-hitting 27-year-old is the current favorite at +750. DeChambeau has taken the golfing world by storm with his unique style that favors powerful driving over more sound, technical approaches. Rory McIlroy comes in at +1100, looking to complete the career grand slam as the Masters is the only one of the four major championships he has yet to win. And don’t forget about Jon Rahm, who’s also been placed at +1100 odds to win and hit a miraculous hole-in-one during his practice round on Tuesday.

Here’s everything you need to know about the field at the 2020 Masters.

Masters field: Who is playing in 2020?

RankGolferCareer PGA wins
1Dustin Johnson23
2Jon Rahm5
3Justin Thomas12
4Collin Morikawa3
5Rory McIlroy18
6Bryson DeChambeau7
7Webb Simpson7
8Xander Schauffele4
9Tyrrell Hatton1
10Patrick Cantlay3
11Patrick Reed8
12Brooks Koepka7
14Matthew Wolff1
15Adam Scott14
16Tommy Fleetwood0
17Tony Finau1
18Hideki Matsuyama5
19Louis Oosthuizen1
20Matthew Fitzpatrick0
21Abraham Ancer0
22Paul Casey3
24Jason Kokrak1
25Sungjae Im1
26Marc Leishman5
27Shane Lowry2
28Justin Rose10
29Matt Kuchar9
30Scottie Scheffler0
32Gary Woodland4
33Tiger Woods82
34Kevin Kisner3
36Victor Perez0
37Bernd Wiesberger0
38Kevin Na4
39Billy Horschel5
41Jason Day12
43Brendon Todd3
44Bubba Watson12
45Cameron Smith2
46Rickie Fowler5
47Lee Westwood2
49Ian Poulter3
50Erik van Rooyen0
52Matt Wallace0
52Chez Reavie2
54Henrik Stenson6
55Lanto Griffin1
57Danny Willett1
59Christiaan Bezuidenhout0
61Sebastián Muñoz1
63J.T. Poston1
64Phil Mickelson44
66Graeme McDowell4
67Byeong Hun An0
68Corey Conners1
72Adam Hadwin1
73Jazz Janewattananond0
74Cameron Champ2
75Shugo Imahira0
80Jordan Spieth11
81Sung Kang1
85Francesco Molinari3
88Rafa Cabrera Bello0
89Brandt Snedeker9
93Si Woo Kim2
97Max Homa1
100Dylan Frittelli1
103Charles Howell III3
116Nate Lashley1
119Lucas Glover3
125Zach Johnson12
130Nick Taylor2
133Justin Harding0
135Andrew Landry2
143Tyler Duncan1
161Andrew Putnam1
176C.T. Pan1
217Charl Schwartzel2
407Jimmy Walker6
1,088Yuxin Lin0
1,093Vijay Singh34
1,348Bernhard Langer3
1,440Lukas Michel0
1,557Mike Weir8
1,938Larry Mize4
1,938José María Olazábal6
1,938James Sugrue0
1,938John Augenstein0
1,938Abel Gallegos0
1,938Sandy Lyle6
1,938Fred Couples15
1,938Andy Ogletree0

Is Tiger Woods playing in the Masters 2020?

Yes, Tiger Woods is back at the Masters in 2020. The 2019 green jacket winner will try to win his sixth career Masters and tie Jack Nicklaus’ record.

Woods is currently in a four-way tie for ninth-best odds to win the Masters this year at +2700. He will tee off at 7:55 a.m. on Thursday, playing with Shane Lowry and Andy Ogletree.

Masters tee times

Here are the complete Masters tee times for Thursday’s Round 1:

Round 1: Thursday, Nov. 12

Tee timeGroup
7 a.m.Lucas Glover, Corey Conners, C.T. Pan
7 a.m.Sandy Lyle, Jimmy Walker, Yuxin Lin
7:11 a.m.Brandt Snedeker, Charles Howell III, Jazz Janewattananond
7:11 a.m.Webb Simpson, Marc Leishman, Hideki Matsuyama
7:22 a.m.Larry Mize, Andrew Landry, Lukas Michel
7:22 a.m.Kevin Kisner, Adam Hadwin, Scottie Scheffler
7:33 a.m.Matt Kuchar, Lee Westwood, Kevin Na
7:33 a.m.Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau, Louis Oosthuizen
7:44 a.m.Xander Schauffele, Jason Kokrak, Henrik Stenson
7:44 a.m.Patrick Reed, Paul Casey, Tony Finau
7:55 a.m.Charl Schwartzel, Jason Day, Abel Gallegos
7:55 a.m.Tiger Woods, Shane Lowry, Andy Ogletree
8:06 a.m.Vijay Singh, Lanto Griffin, Tyler Duncan
8:06 a.m.Jordan Spieth, Gary Woodland, Ian Poulter
8:17 a.m.Mike Weir, Rafael Cabrera Bello, Matt Wallace
8:17 a.m.Graeme McDowell, Si Woo Kim, Nate Lashley
11:05 a.m.Sung Kang, Erik van Rooyen
11:05 a.m.Justin Harding, Shugo Imahira, Nick Taylor
11:16 a.m.Danny Willett, Rickie Fowler, John Augenstein
11:16 a.m.Chez Reavie, Sebastian Munoz, Byeong Hun An
11:27 a.m.Phil Mickelson, Abraham Ancer, Bernd Wiesberger
11:27 a.m.Bubba Watson, Matthew Wolff, Tommy Fleetwood
11:38 a.m.Adam Scott, Collin Morikawa, Tyrrell Hatton
11:38 a.m.Francesco Molinari, Billy Horschel, Cameron Smith
11:49 a.m.Justin Thomas, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Brooks Koepka
11:49 a.m.Bernhard Langer, J.T. Poston, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
NoonDustin Johnson, Patrick Cantlay, Rory McIlroy
NoonFred Couples, Max Homa, Dylan Frittelli
12:11 p.m.Zach Johnson, Justin Rose, Cameron Champ
12:11 p.m.Jose Maria Olazabal, Andrew Putnam, James Sugrue
12:22 p.m.Victor Perez, Sungjae Im, Brendon Todd

Masters Tournament odds, picks for 2020

Despite being the defending Masters champion, Woods comes in tied for ninth in odds to win again in 2020: +2700, the same as Bubba Watson, Collin Morikawa and Patrick Reed. World Nos. 1 and 3, Dustin Johnson  and Justin Thomas, respectively, are tied for the fourth-best odds, at +1200. Below are the best odds to win the 2020 Masters Tournament:

  • Bryson Dechambeau (+750)
  • Jon Rahm (+1100)
  • Rory McIlroy (+1100)
  • Dustin Johnson (+1200)
  • Justin Thomas (+1200)
  • Xander Schauffele (+1400)
  • Brooks Koepka (+1800)
  • Patrick Cantlay (+2000)
  • Bubba Watson (+2700)
  • Collin Morikawa (+2700)
  • Patrick Reed (+2700)
  • Tiger Woods (+2700)
  • Tyrrell Hatton (+2900)
  • Webb Simpson (+2900)
  • Matthew Wolff (+3300)
  • Tony Finau (+3300)
  • Hideki Matsuyama (+3700)
  • Tommy Fleetwood (+3700)
  • Jordan Spieth (+4100)
  • Adam Scott (+4200)
  • Jason Day (+5000)
  • Justin Rose (+5000)
  • Louis Oosthuizen (+5000)
  • Paul Casey (+5000)
  • Rickie Fowler (+5000)
  • Scottie Scheffler (+5000)
  • Sergio Garcia (+5000)
  • Shane Lowry (+5000)
  • Sungjae Im (+5000)

 

