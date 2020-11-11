Maryland-Ohio State game canceled due to COVID-19

The Maryland Terrapins will have to wait to try to notch their third consecutive win of the fall.

Maryland confirmed on Wednesday afternoon that Saturday’s game against the Ohio State Buckeyes has been canceled due to COVID-19 cases within the program and subsequent quarantines. The contest will not be rescheduled, and Maryland is temporarily pausing all team-related activities.

“There is nothing more important than the health and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches and staff,” Maryland athletic director Damon Evans said in a prepared statement. “We realize that this news is disappointing to all of the Maryland fans out there who were looking forward to the Terps taking on an outstanding Ohio State team, but the responsible thing for us to do is pause football activities, given the number of positive cases currently in our program.”

Maryland improved to 2-1 on the year with an impressive 35-19 win at the Penn State Nittany Lions last Saturday. The Terrapins next play the Michigan State Spartans on Nov. 21.

Ohio State, No. 3 in the country, faces the Indiana Hoosiers that same Saturday.

Outside of the Big Ten, four Southeastern Conference games and a showdown involving the Navy Midshipmen and Memphis Tigers all scheduled for Saturday were scrapped due to coronavirus-related issues.