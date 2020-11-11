Maren Morris Wears Lingerie Look at 2020 CMA Awards Red Carpet

Maren Morris turned up the temperature at the 2020 CMA Awards.

“The Middle” singer walked the red carpet in Nashville on Wednesday, Nov. 11, in a black lacey outfit and classy gold chandelier earrings. The fuego look featured a black two-piece and a lingerie-inspired sheer robe, which basically means she can jump into bed after the big night.

The mom’s night out came after a pretty low-key morning with “3 cups of coffee and changing diapers,” as she wrote on Instagram earlier in the day.

Maren, who won Single of the Year for “The Bones,” is set to perform later at the award show. She teased that she was inspired by the Backstreet Boys‘ album Millennium. Also rocking the stage with performances tonight are Miranda Lambert, Justin Bieber and Dan + Shay.

Maren has had quite the years of ups and downs. The 30-year-old and her husband Ryan Hurd welcomed their first child in March, a boy named Hayes.