Marcus Stroman accepts Mets’ qualifying offer

Marcus Stroman, who would have been one of Major League Baseball’s top free agents, will remain put for the 2021 season.
The right-hander confirmed Wednesday that he has accepted the New York Mets’ one-year, $18.9 million qualifying offer, tweeting that he’s “beyond excited” to remain with the team.
Stroman had his 2020 season delayed due to an injury and then decided on Aug. 10 to opt-out of the shortened campaign due to COVID-19 concerns.
The native of New York joined the Mets in 2019 in a trade from the Blue Jays that sent Anthony Kay and Simeon Woods Richardson to Toronto.
In 2019, Stroman went 4-2 for the Mets with a 3.77 ERA, 1.475 WHIP and 60 strikeouts in 59.2 innings pitched. He owns a career 3.76 ERA, 1.292 WHIP and is a one-time All-Star and Gold Glove award winner.
Stroman staying put helps the Mets rotation remain solid into the 2021 season. They could roll out a rotation that includes Jacob deGrom, Noah Syndergaard and Seth Lugo on top of Stroman.
