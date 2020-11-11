Marcus Stroman accepts Mets’ qualifying offer

Stroman had his 2020 season delayed due to an injury and then decided on Aug. 10 to opt-out of the shortened campaign due to COVID-19 concerns.

The native of New York joined the Mets in 2019 in a trade from the Blue Jays that sent Anthony Kay and Simeon Woods Richardson to Toronto.

In 2019, Stroman went 4-2 for the Mets with a 3.77 ERA, 1.475 WHIP and 60 strikeouts in 59.2 innings pitched. He owns a career 3.76 ERA, 1.292 WHIP and is a one-time All-Star and Gold Glove award winner.

Stroman staying put helps the Mets rotation remain solid into the 2021 season. They could roll out a rotation that includes Jacob deGrom, Noah Syndergaard and Seth Lugo on top of Stroman.