Mandalay Resources Corporation Announces Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2020

TORONTO, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mandalay Resources Corporation (“Mandalay” or the “Company”) (TSX: MND, OTCQB: MNDJF) is pleased to announce its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

The Company’s unaudited condensed and consolidated interim financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, together with its Management’s Discussion and Analysis (“MD,amp;A”) for the corresponding period, can be accessed under the Company’s profile on www.sedar.com and on the Company’s website at www.mandalayresources.com. All currency references in this press release are in U.S. dollars except as otherwise indicated.

Third Quarter 2020 Highlights:

Quarterly revenue of $49.8 million, highest since Q2 2016;

Adjusted EBITDA of $26.7 million, the second highest in Company history;

Free cash flow of $17.0 million and net cash flows from operating activities of $28.9 million; and

Adjusted net income of $9.8 million, or $0.11 per share and consolidated net income of $0.6 million, or $0.01 per share.

Dominic Duffy, President and CEO of Mandalay, made the following comments:

“Mandalay Resources’ performance in the third quarter of 2020 was outstanding. We generated our highest quarterly revenue since the second quarter of 2016 and our quarterly adjusted EBITDA was the second highest on record – results not seen since the fourth quarter of 2012. The Company’s stellar financial performance was driven by another all-time record in quarterly adjusted EBITDA at Costerfield of $18.8 million, surpassing the $15.4 million record set last quarter. As a result, we generated a $26.7 million in adjusted EBITDA on a consolidated basis during the quarter, bringing the year-to-date total to $68.9 million – more than 400% higher than the $14.9 million amount in the same period last year. Our consolidated cash costs for the quarter were $826 per saleable gold equivalent ounce produced as compared to the $1,186 in the same period last year.”

Mr. Duffy continued, “The Company leveraged its third consecutive quarter of improved operational performance, coupled with high metal prices and consistent costs, to deliver strong free cash flow of $17.0 million. We increased our cash balance since the previous quarter by 57%, ending the third quarter of 2020 with a cash balance of $32.9 million, and are well-positioned to meet our target of becoming net debt neutral in 2021.”

Mr. Duffy added, “At Costerfield, the third quarter of 2020 was another quarter of high-quality production, with average processed grades of 11.5 g/t gold and 4.1% antimony. Costerfield recorded quarterly revenue of $27.9 million, a 22% improvement over last quarter, and an adjusted quarterly EBITDA margin of 67%. We anticipate further improvement during the fourth quarter and that Costerfield’s 2021 production will exceed 2020.”

Mr. Duffy continued, “Björkdal delivered another steady quarter of stable, profitable gold production with 11,044 ounces, which led to $21.9 million in revenue and $9.6 million in adjusted EBITDA. We expect Björkdal to improve operationally and financially in the coming quarters as we develop further into the higher-grade, lower levels of the Aurora zone.”

Mr. Duffy concluded, “Over the past nine months, Mandalay has demonstrated that it has turned the corner, both operationally and financially. With our operational turnaround complete at Costerfield, and three straight quarters of improved financial performance and cash generation, I am pleased with the Company’s current trajectory – we expect this trend to continue and are excited to finish 2020 strong.”

Thir d

Quarter

20 20

Financial Summary

The following table summarizes the Company’s financial results for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019:

Three months

ended

Sept30,

2020 Three months

ended

Sept30,

2019 Ninemonths

ended

Sept30,

2020(3) Ninemonths

ended

Sept30,

2019 $’000 $’000 $’000 $’000 Revenue 49,753 28,798 133,654 85,058 Cost of sales 21,418 21,610 59,984 65,755 Adjusted EBITDA(1) 26,727 5,555 68,901 14,906 Income from mine ops before depreciation, depletion 28,335 7,188 73,670 19,303 Adjusted net income (loss)(1) 9,823 (961 ) 22,639 (5,346 ) Consolidated net income (loss) 635 (1,403 ) (5,413 ) (12,487 ) Capital expenditure (12,083 ) (10,094 ) (32,684 ) (27,744 ) Total assets 283,379 252,042 283,379 252,042 Total liabilities 173,281 139,494 173,281 139,494 Adjusted net income (loss) per share(1) 0.11 (0.01 ) 0.25 (0.07 ) Consolidated net income (loss) per share(2) 0.01 (0.02 ) (0.06 ) (0.16 )

1Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted net income (loss) per share are non-IFRS measures, defined at the end of this press release “Non-IFRS Measures”.

2As a result of share consolidation on July 2, 2019, the Company has restated its number of common shares and the income (loss) per share for all periods presented.

3Includes restated figures for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2020 related to a reduction of loss on financial instruments amounting to $1.5 million.

In the third quarter of 2020, Mandalay generated consolidated revenue of $49.8 million, 73% higher than in the third quarter of 2019. This increase is attributable to Mandalay selling 8,188 more gold equivalent ounces in the third quarter of 2020 compared to the third quarter of 2019. The Company’s realized gold price in the third quarter of 2020 also increased by 16% compared to the third quarter of 2019, and the realized price of antimony was flat year-over-year.

Consolidated cash cost per ounce of $826 decreased by 30% in the third quarter of 2020 compared to the third quarter of 2019, mainly due to higher production and slightly lower cost of sales. Cost of sales during the third quarter of 2020 versus the third quarter of 2019 were $0.5 million higher at Costerfield, offset by a $0.7 million reduction at Björkdal. Consolidated general and administrative costs were $0.03 million lower as compared to the prior year quarter.

Mandalay generated adjusted EBITDA of $26.7 million in the third quarter of 2020, 377% higher compared to the Company’s adjusted EBITDA of $5.6 million in the year ago quarter. Adjusted net income was $9.8 million in the third quarter of 2020, which excludes the $8.7 million fair value loss related to the gold hedges associated with the Syndicated Facility, and $0.5 million in care and maintenance costs, compared to an adjusted net loss of $1.0 million in the third quarter of 2019. Consolidated net income was $0.6 million for the third quarter of 2020, versus a net loss of $1.4 million in the third quarter of 2019. Mandalay ended the third quarter of 2020 with $32.9 million in cash and cash equivalents.

Thir d Quarter

20 20

Operational Summary

The table below summarizes the Company’s capital expenditures and operational unit costs for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019: