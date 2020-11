SEC Staff

Photo: John Paul Van Wert

Volleyball matches between LSU and Alabama, scheduled to be played November 14 and 15, have been postponed due to contact tracing amongst the LSU program.

The action is consistent with COVID-19 management requirements developed by the SEC’s Medical Guidance Task Force.

The two matches between LSU and Alabama have been rescheduled for Sunday, November 15 and Monday, November 16. Both matches will begin at 1 p.m. CT in Tuscaloosa.