‘LEGO Masters’ Renewed for Season 2 at Fox; Will Arnett Back as Host

Fox loves LEGO Masters to pieces, and herein lies the proof: The network has formally renewed the Will Arnett-hosted competition series for a second season, to debut in 2021.

Across its 13-episode freshman run, LEGO Masters averaged 3.5 million total viewers and higher than a 1.1 demo rating — and with its mid-April finale delivered its second-best numbers of the season (3.8 mil/1.2). Among unscripted Fox series that aired last TV season, it trailed only the mighty Masked Singer.

“LEGO Masters raised the bar for all competition series, wowing fans with its wildly creative builds,” said Rob Wade, Fox’s President of Alternative Entertainment & Specials, in a statement. “Add to that our insanely dynamic host, Will Arnett, and it’s just a great hour of family-friendly fun. We can’t wait to see this new batch of LEGO contestants attempt to master Season 2’s even bigger and better challenges, brick by brick.”

Added Arnett: “I’m looking forward to getting back to the fun with this next block of shows. To say that these LEGO puns write themselves takes away from the work I’ve done over the last two and a half minutes.”

TVLine’s 2021 Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect LEGO Masters‘ pickup.