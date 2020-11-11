Lady A Pulls Out at Last Minute Due to COVID-19 Exposure

Instagram

The country music trio decides to cancel their performance at the live show after an immediate family member tested positive for coronavirus, though the three band members ‘continue to test negative.’

–

Lady A’s (previously Lady Antebellum) has been forced to drop out of the 2020 CMA Awards at last minute because of coronavirus. Close to one hour before the event was about to kick off, the country music group announced they would be pulling out of the live show after a family member tested positive for COVID-19.

The band took to their official Instagram page to break the news to their fans. “Taking a look back at last year’s CMA Awards and all the fun that we have every year getting to hang out with our country music family!” they wrote along with photos from the 2019 show. “Sadly, one of our immediate family members has just tested positive for COVID-19 this week.”

But Lady A’s fans don’t have to worry because the stars themselves didn’t catch the virus. “So far, the three of us continue to test negative,” they informed their fans, adding that they made the decision to “stay home from the awards tonight” “out of caution and love for everyone involved with the CMAs.”

Lady A added, “We’re bummed that we won’t be able to perform with Darius Rucker and Thomas Rhett, but luckily Charles [Kelley] already taped his performance with Carly Pearce so you will still be seeing him take the stage!” The concluded, “We’ll be cheering on our friends at home like the rest of y’all! Stay safe out there.”

<br />

Lady A was tapped to fill in for Lee Brice after Brice had to bow out of the show because he tested positive for the coronavirus. Brice was supposed to perform his hit collaboration with Pearce, “I Hope You’re Happy Now”.

The duo has been announced as among early winners that night, scoring the Musical Event of the Year title for their duet. Celebrating the news with her social media followers, Pearce shared a video clip of herself breaking down as she discovered she was a CMA Awards winner early on Wednesday. “@leebrice & I WON MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR,” she tweeted. “This was the moment I found out as I sobbed on the phone in my PJs.”

Miranda Lambert has also landed an early win, nabbing Video of the Year for her “Bluebird” clip.

The 2020 CMA Awards is currently underway at Music City Center in Nashville, Tennessee with Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker as the hosts.