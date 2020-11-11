KuCoin recovered 84% of stolen crypto after $280M hack, says co-founder By Cointelegraph

KuCoin recovered 84% of stolen crypto after $280M hack, says co-founder
KuCoin cryptocurrency exchange has recovered the majority of funds lost in a $280 million hacking incident in September, a senior executive has said.
Johnny Lyu, co-founder and CEO of KuCoin, announced on Nov. 11 that the exchange has now recovered 84% of stolen assets. Lyu said that the recovery process involved “on-chain tracking, contract upgrade and judicial recovery.” He also noted that the exchange will publish more details on reimbursement once the case is closed.
