Home Entertainment King Von ‘Beat Up’ Quando Rondo Before He Was Killed!! (Fight Video)’

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
106

A new video was released, which shows the final few seconds of Chicago rapper King Von;s life, has learned.

And the video shows that Von approached rival rapper Quando Rondo, and punched him in the face – before Quando’s brother pulled a gun and murdered the Chicago rapper.

Watch:

In the video, King Von walks over to Quando, and the two rappers after each other down face to face. Then, confirmed, King Von punched Quando Rondo right in the face. Rondo stumbles back, and King Von comes forward, preparing to land multiple blows.

