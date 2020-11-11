Kim Kardashian and Family Call Larsa Pippen ‘Toxic’ Following Her Damning Tell-All Interview

Instagram

Larsa, who used to be friend with the SKIMS founder for years, speaks out against the KarJenners during her appearance on ‘Hollywood Raw’ podcast where she also claims to be having a fling with Tristan Thompson before he was with Khloe Kardashian.

Larsa Pippen made headlines with her bombshell claims during an interview, in which she claimed that Kim Kardashian‘s husband Kanye West “brainwashed” the famous clan to go against her. In response to the damning interview, it was said that Kim and her family felt nothing but betrayed by Larsa, who used to be the family’s best friend.

“The KarJenners are known for having each other’s backs when it comes to their tight-knit group of friends and family,” a source close to the family shared to HollywoodLife.com. “They don’t speak out about their personal lives unless it’s something that’s discussed among those involved, and like any family, they don’t publicly air dirty laundry.”

The insider went on to say, “So they feel betrayed that Larsa would not only do this interview and talk about their family behind their backs, but also say things that are hurtful and unnecessary.”

Another source claimed to E! News, “They all think Larsa is toxic energy,” though Kim “has a soft spot for Larsa” because “they have been through a lot together.” However, the family members “think she’s trying to stay relevant and Kim doesn’t appreciate the accusations regarding Kanye. The family is very protective over one another and all feel like she violated their privacy by dishing out details to the public.”

Larsa, who used to be friend with the SKIMS founder for years, spoke out against the KarJenners during her appearance on “Hollywood Raw” podcast. “I just feel like Kanye was in a place where he really didn’t trust anyone with Kim, so I feel like I was the person that was like, ‘Oh, don’t be so close to her…,’ that kinda had something to do with it,” Larsa shared. “I don’t want to be the trouble in your relationship. If your husband feels threatened by my relationship with you, then I don’t want to be that person. I got my own s**t.”

During the interview, the ex-wife of basketball legend Scottie Pippen also claimed that she used to date Tristan Thompson before the Cleveland Cavaliers player was with Khloe Kardashian, with whom he shares a daughter together. She went on to say that she previously tried to hit on rapper Travis Scott (II), who shares a daughter with Kylie Jenner.

Fans noticed that there was a rift between Larsa and the famous family after they unfollowed each other on Instagram around July 22. It was at the same time when Kanye made headlines due to his public meltdown in which he threatened to divorce his reality TV show star wife.