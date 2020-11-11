Kamal Haasan to restart his 1997 project Marudhanayagam soon?

In 1997 Kamal Haasan had planned a dream project titled Marudhanayagam which went into development hell. However, every year there have been reports that the actor might restart the project someday again.

Today, according to reports in Times Of India, Kamal Haasan is planning to revive his dream project. Marudhanayagam Is a period drama about warrior Mohammad Yusuf Khan set in the 18th century. The superstar, who’s busy with politics these days, might not headline the project any more. According to the reports, the actor wants Chiyaan Vikram to play the lead role in it, while he will back the film under his banner Raaj Kamal Films International. Now let’s see if this time we finally get to see this project get on the track and experience something spectacular on screen.

Kamal Haasan will be seen in Indian 2, a sequel to Indian (1996). Kamal Haasan was seen in a double role – one as a father and the other as his young son in the original. The film starred Manisha Koirala and Urmila Matondkar. Indian 2 co-stars Kajal Aggarwal and Rakul Preet Singh and is going to release next year.