Justin Bieber Makes CMA Debut With ‘10,000 Hours’ Duet With Dan + Shay

The annual 54th Country Music Association Awards took place on Wednesday, November 11, honoring country artists with well-deserved trophies. That evening, several favorite musicians also offered stunning performances and among them was pop star Justin Bieber, marking his debut at the CMA Awards.

The “Sorry” hitmaker teamed up with Dan + Shay to perform their hit track “10,000 Hours” which was filmed at the Hollywood Bowl. The three sang a stripped back, acoustic version of the acclaimed song that earned the trio three nominations, including Single of the Year, Musical Event of the Year and Music Video of the Year.

Also among the performers the evening was Carly Pearce who belted her song “I Hope You’re Happy Now”. The song was originally a duet with Lee Brice, but he couldn’t attend the award-giving event because he tested positive for COVID-19. Charles Kelley from Lady A (previously known as Lady Antebellum) stepped in to perform with Carly. For the performance, she traded her green emerald dress, which she donned at the red carpet, for a black dress with silver detail.

Meanwhile, pregnant Gabby Barrett performed her smash hit “I Hope”. Joined by Charlie Puth for a special duet, the pregnant “American Idol” alum slayed the stage performance while donning a black pantsuit with gold detailing on the shoulders. As for her hair, she opted to slick her hair back into a low ponytail. Further making the performance special, Gabby’s husband Cade Foehner joined them on stage as the guitarist.

Singing his new song “Cold as You” was Luke Combs, who nabbed a nominations for Entertainer of the Year. The crooner donned his signature stage outfit that he paired with a Brooks & Dunn hat. Chris Stapleton also hit the stage that night, belting out his single “Starting Over”. The biggest night for country music also featured an all-star performance by Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley, Brothers Osborne and Ashley McBryde as they paid tribute to late Charlie Daniels.

Hosted by Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker, the 54th annual CMA Awards saw Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris and Old Dominion among the winners.