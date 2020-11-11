Justin Bieber Goes Country During Special 2020 CMA Awards Performance

Welcome to the music of Nashville, Justin Bieber.

The 2020 CMA Awards was a big night for Beliebers as the pop music superstar took to the stage for a very special song. From the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, Justin along with Dan + Shay teamed up for the world premiere television performance of “10,000 Hours.”

As pop culture fans know, the track was one of the biggest songs of the year. In fact, “10,000 Hours” was nominated for both Single of the Year, Musical Event of the Year and Music Video of the Year.

With all the success, Shay Mooney admitted to feeling both nervous and excited before the performance.

“We haven’t really gotten to have that moment of celebration with ‘10,000 Hours’—we just had like the year anniversary of the song,” he explained to RADIO.com. “So, it’s kind of crazy that we haven’t got to. Obviously with everything that’s happened, we’re excited to get back with him and hang and be able to perform it.”