Jeremy Cameron, Josh Dunkley still in limbo on deadline day, GWS Giants, Geelong, Essendon, Western Bulldogs

Collingwood youngster Jaidyn Stephenson could be the first cab off the rank today after we pass the 3pm moratorium on deals being done.

According to SEN’s Sam Edmund, it is a flip of a coin on whether Stephenson is a Kangaroo by tonight’s deadline.

“The offer is there from North Melbourne, but unclear if Collingwood is willing to chip in some (money),” he tweeted.

“Stephenson was planning to sleep on it last night, but everything points to this going down to the wire. Big decision.”

There could also be some haggling over just what Stephenson, a Rising Star winner two years ago, is worth in terms of draft capital.