Jeremy Cameron deal, Geelong blasted for ‘comical’ offer to GWS Giants

Port Adelaide great Kane Cornes has blasted Geelong for its “comical” trade offers to the GWS Giants in its attempts to bring Jeremy Cameron to the club.

After Cameron indicated his desire to leave the Giants, Geelong’s monster six-year contract offer was matched by GWS, forcing the Cats into a trade situation.

While Geelong list manager Stephen Wells revealed that the Cats were now willing to part ways with its earliest pick in this year’s draft (pick 13), Cornes slammed the club for waiting so long to offer up the draft capital.

“The fact that Geelong (hadn’t) put pick 13 in front of the Giants for Jeremy Cameron is comical,” he told Wide World of Sports.

Jeremy Cameron is no closer to being a Cat with the trade deadline just hours away (Getty)

“As it sits right now, Geelong has got picks 15 and 20 on offer for Jeremy Cameron, who is the game’s best forward when they hold pick 13.

“If I’m the Giants, what are you doing? This is a trade situation and you’re not even going to put your first pick up for grabs at the moment?

“This is a deal we’ll look back on that will get done, but has just been an absolute waste of two teams trying to haggle over something that will eventually happen.”

With seven hours to go before the 7:30pm trade deadline, Cameron’s playing future is still in limbo, with the Giants knocking back each of Geelong’s proposals so far.

The Giants are using last year’s Tim Kelly trade as a reference point for what they want in return (Getty)

According to Cornes, the Giants are using Geelong’s deal with West Coast centered around Tim Kelly as a gauge on what the right deal would be for Cameron.

“(Two first-round picks) is probably not overs if you look at what Tim Kelly went for and that’s what the Giants have been using as their precedent the whole time,” he said.

“Geelong will say Jeremy Cameron is 28 years of age, but the Giants will counter that by saying you’re giving him six years at nearly a million dollars so you must think he’s got that amount of good footy left in him.

“I understand the Giants and their position right now. When it comes down to it, he is out of contract and the Giants can’t afford to lose him for nothing, so 13 and 15 probably get it done.”