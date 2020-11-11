Jeezy Says Gucci Mane Turned Down Verzuz Battle w/ Him

Jeezy has revealed that rapper Gucci Mane turned down the opportunity to battle him on Verzuz.

“I was like, ‘Swizz [Beatz] if I do it, it’s only one person I’ll do it with,’ and he was like, ‘Who?’ and I was like, ‘Gucci. Reach out to him. Let me know what’s up,'” Jeezy told The Breakfast Club. “Swizz hit back and said he respectfully declined. Cool, kept it moving. I was gonna do it for the culture. We could have did it for the culture.”

Gucci has already publicly declared that the only way he will be taking part in a Verzuz battle is if he’s being paid $1 million.

Jeezy is battling T.I. next week Thursday on Verzuz. TI. Initially wanted to battle 50 Cent, who turned him down. Busta Rhymes then challenged T.I., who turned him down, citing the “generational gap” as the reason.

GUCCI MANE CHILLING IN THE POOL

“And, it ain’t no respect. I got an exponential amount of respect for you,” Tip said. “Busta is one of the most phenomenal talents of our time, and the catalog is thick. It just ain’t the same.”