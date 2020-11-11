Jeezy Says Gucci Mane Turned Down Verzuz Battle w/ Him

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
19

Jeezy has revealed that rapper Gucci Mane turned down the opportunity to battle him on Verzuz.

“I was like, ‘Swizz [Beatz] if I do it, it’s only one person I’ll do it with,’ and he was like, ‘Who?’ and I was like, ‘Gucci. Reach out to him. Let me know what’s up,'” Jeezy told The Breakfast Club. “Swizz hit back and said he respectfully declined. Cool, kept it moving. I was gonna do it for the culture. We could have did it for the culture.”

