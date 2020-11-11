Japan PM Suga speaks with Biden, confirms importance of Japan-U.S. ties By

2/2 © . Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga gives his first policy speech in parliament in Tokyo



TOKYO () – Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Thursday he spoke with U.S. President-elect Joe Biden by telephone and confirmed the importance of bilateral ties, as well as a “free and open Indo-Pacific” region.

Speaking to reporters at the prime minister’s official residence shortly after the call, Suga also said the two leaders agreed to meet in person as soon as possible.

“President-elect Biden said that he looks forward to strengthening the U.S.-Japan alliance and working together on achieving a free and open Indo-Pacific,” Suga said to reporters, in separate comments made at the Prime Minister’s Office.

China’s growing military and economic assertiveness in the region serves as a backdrop for Japan’s hopes to see Biden’s presidency restore a strong U.S.-Japan alliance.

Suga also said he plans on working with Biden on preventing the spread of the novel coronavirus and battling climate change.