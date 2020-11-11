Jackson: Opposing defenses ‘calling out our plays’

Lamar Jackson made a startling admission this week by essentially stating that opposing defenses know which plays the Baltimore Ravens are about to run before the ball is snapped.

The Ravens’ passing game has not been clicking all season, and the offense as a result has been inefficient overall with things worsening by the week.

The blame, as is often the case when an offense struggles, begins and ends with the quarterback. Jackson has conceded as much at points this season, but the reigning MVP seemingly pointed the finger elsewhere in remarks this week.