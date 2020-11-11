Intercontinental Jet Service Joins Raisbeck Dealer Network

Article content continued

Mark James, President of Intercontinental Jet Service, commented: “Becoming a Raisbeck Authorized Dealer enables us to meet the demands of discerning King Air operators looking to improve the efficiency of their aircraft. This agreement represents another significant step in our 30-plus year history of expanding our support of the turboprop market.”

About Intercontinental Jet Service Corp.

A wholly owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries of America, and holder of numerous FAA authorizations, IJSC currently offers over 56,000 square feet of hangar, back-shop and office space dedicated to turboprop and jet maintenance, avionics, and propeller overhauls and repairs. The company is airframe factory authorized by Mitsubishi MU-2, Cessna Caravan and Piaggio Avanti among others, and maintains representative agreements with Collins, Garmin, and Texas Turbine Conversions in addition to Raisbeck Engineering. Please visit www.ijetservice.com as well as their Facebook page.

About Raisbeck Engineering

Raisbeck Engineering, an Acorn Growth Aerospace and Defense company, is a leading provider of aircraft modifications for business, commercial and military aircraft. Dedicated to improving performance and efficiency for aircraft owners, Raisbeck’s aerodynamically-designed enhancements deliver better performance results and improve passenger comfort. For more information about Raisbeck Engineering and our products, please visit www.raisbeck.com. Stay connected with Raisbeck online through our Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn accounts.

