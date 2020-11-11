Institutional money is pumping the DeFi markets back up By Cointelegraph

Matilda Coleman
Institutional money is pumping the DeFi markets back up

Institutional money appears to be flowing into the decentralized finance (DeFi) sector, with Yearn Finance (YFI) among the top beneficiaries.

According to crypto market data aggregator IntoTheBlock, on-chain transactions of $100,000 or higher have increased by 282% over the past week — including nearly $134 million worth of activity on Nov. 10 alone.

Volume of on-chain YFI transactions exceeding $100,000 in value: IntoTheBlock