Hugh Grant Revealed He Had The Coronavirus

“It was like a poncho of sweat.”
Well, appearing on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Hugh spoke about what it’s been like being quarantined with his family — and what it was like actually having the virus himself.
“My wife and I had it way back in the winter, we have antibodies, I’m rather proud of them,” he began.
“It started as just a very strange syndrome where I kept breaking into a terrible sweat, it was like a poncho of sweat — embarrassing really. Then my eyeballs felt about three sizes too big, and a feeling as though some enormous man was sitting on my chest.”
“I was walking down a street one day and I thought, ‘I can’t smell a damn thing’ and you start to panic,” he continued. “And I started sniffing flowers, nothing. You get more and more desperate, I started sniffing in garbage cans. You want to sniff stranger’s armpits because you can’t smell anything.”
Stephen then asked Hugh about his children, which quickly took a bit of an odd turn. “I have dozens of them. I’m quarantined with three — a boy and two small girls.”
“It’s been all about Barbies,” he added. “To start with, you think, ‘I’m just being nice’ — and then I realized even after my girls went to bed I was still playing with the Barbies.”
“I enjoyed making them fall in love. They became very fond of each other, these two Barbies. One of them was Barbie and one of them was Elsa from Frozen, and they developed an affair. I took photographs of them kissing each other and sent them to friends.”
Welp, bet he doesn’t take the quality time for Grant-ed!
