Hugh Grant Gets Cheeky Over His Desperation to Smell When Talking About COVID-19 Battle

‘The Gentlemen’ star reveals during an appearance on ‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’ that he and wife Anna Eberstein had the coronavirus ‘way back in the winter.’

Hugh Grant and his wife both battled Covid-19 earlier this year.

As he appeared on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” on Tuesday night, November 10, “The Gentlemen” star revealed both he and Anna Eberstein came down with the coronavirus “way back in the winter”.

“I had it, my wife and I had it way back in the winter,” he told host Stephen Colbert. “We have antibodies, so we’re not going to get it, I don’t think.”

Revealing that he became poorly in February, Colbert asked if Hugh had received a test and had it confirmed that it was Covid-19 he was battling.

“I’ve had an antibody test only a month ago. I still have those antibodies. So I know that’s what it was. It became clear,” Hugh replied.

As for his symptoms, Hugh first noticed something was wrong when he started profusely sweating, before his “eyeballs felt about three sizes too big”, and he felt as though “some enormous man was sitting on my chest, Harvey Weinstein or someone”.





Then, when he discovered he couldn’t smell anything, Hugh realised it was probably Covid-19.

“And you start to panic because by then people were just starting to talk about this as a symptom,” the 60-year-old actor shared. “And I started sniffing flowers, nothing, and you get more and more desperate. I started sniffing in garbage cans and you want to sniff strangers’ armpits because you just can’t smell anything. I eventually went home and sprayed my wife’s Chanel No. 5 directly into my face, couldn’t smell a thing. I did go blind.”

Hugh is currently in lockdown in London with Anna and their children, and told Colbert he’s developed a love of playing with his daughter’s Barbie dolls.