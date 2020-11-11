How the basketball world reacted to Tommy Heinsohn’s passing

Matilda Coleman
Longtime Celtics player, coach, and broadcaster Tom Heinsohn has died at age 86.

Heinsohn, who is one of just four people to be inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame as both a player and a coach, has been a pillar of Boston sports for decades.

Here’s how basketball fans reacted to the news:

The Celtics released a statement and shared a video, among other tributes.

His broadcast partner, Mike Gorman, called it “the privilege of his professional life” to work alongside him.

Bill Russell said he lost a true friend.

Head coach Brad Stevens referred to him as “An Incredible person, teammate and mentor.”

Jaylen Brown said he was “a joy to listen to and learn from.”

Paul Pierce summarized everyone’s thoughts with a simple emoji.

Isaiah Thomas credited Heinsohn for calling him “The Little guy.”

The Red Sox expressed their condolences.

Sean Grande, who calls Celtics games on the radio, described it as an “immeasurable loss.”

Commissioner Adam Silver said Celtics games won’t be the same without him.

Chris Forsberg shared a quote from Bob Cousy that encapsulated Heinsohn’s legacy.

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr said “his contributions throughout his career were too many to count.”

Leon Powe said he misses him already.

Evan Turner said he’s thankful for all the Tommy Points.

Former Celtics guard Shane Larkin said it was always “an honor winning the Tommy Award.

Assistant General Manager Mike Zarren said, “it just won’t be the same without him.”

Abby Chin said she’s “heartbroken.”

TD Garden tweeted that Heinsohn is “forever in our hearts,” “and our rafters.”

Kendrick Perkins called him a legend.

His alma mater, Holy Cross, said “He will be remembered by basketball fans everywhere.”

Rob Perez, Zach Harper, and many others shared classic Heinsohn clips.

