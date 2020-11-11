How many times has Tiger Woods won the Masters? A history of his Augusta wins from 1997 blowout to 2019 victory

Tiger Woods looks very comfortable in a green jacket.

One of the greatest golfers ever, Woods has made the green-jacket wearing tradition for victory at the Masters a pretty common occurrence during his career, winning the major five times. It looked like Woods might’ve been done winning at Augusta National Golf Club before his surprising win at the 2019 tournament. Woods sits one off the all-time Masters winner, Jack Nicklaus, who donned the green jacket six times in his career.

Here’s a look back at how Woods has done in each Masters since his first entry to the tournament in 1995.

How many times has Tiger Woods won the Masters?

Woods has won the Masters tournament five times. His first victory came in 1997, followed by back-to-back wins in 2001 and 2002, another win in 2005 and capped off by 2019’s surprising triumph.

Woods’ scores in those five Masters victories are as follows:

1997: 270 (-18)

270 (-18) 2001: 272 (-16)

272 (-16) 2002: 276 (-12)

276 (-12) 2005: 276 (-12, won in playoff)

276 (-12, won in playoff) 2019: 275 (-13)

Tiger Woods’ stats at the Masters

Wins: 5

5 Top-5 finishes: 12

12 Top-10 finishes: 14

14 Missed cuts: 1

1 Best round: 7-under 65 (in 1997 and in 2005)

7-under 65 (in 1997 and in 2005) Worst round: 77 (1995)

77 (1995) Best tournament score: 18-under 270 (1997)

18-under 270 (1997) Worst tournament score after making cut: 5-over 293 (1995, 2012)

Tiger Woods’ history at the Masters

1995 Masters: T-41

Woods was playing for the first time at Augusta National as the reigning U.S. Amateur champion. He shot 5 over for the tournament, but made the cut by shooting even-par 72 each of the first two rounds before shooting a 77 in the third round. Woods came back with a 72 on Sunday.

1996 Masters: MC

Woods was back, still the reigning U.S. Amateur champion after repeating at that tournament. But he couldn’t save his struggles for the weekend. Back-to-back 75s sent Woods home on cut day.

1997 Masters: Win

Woods didn’t waste any time in his first Masters as a professional. He shot 18-under par, which set a new Masters record and beat his second-place competitor by 12 shots.

1998 Masters: T-8

As a reigning champ, Woods didn’t find things quite as easy in 1998, never breaking 70 in a round. Overall, he shot 3 under for the tournament. That was good for six strokes off the winner, Mark O’Meara, who is good friends with Woods.

1999 Masters: T-18

Woods continued going backwards, failing to break par for the tournament in 1999. He was even par to make the cut, then shot 2 under on Saturday. But a 3-over final round put him at 1 over for the tournament, shots back of the winner, Jose Maria Olazabal.

2000 Masters: 5th

A poor start doomed Woods at the 2000 Masters. He shot a 3-over 75 in the opening round, putting him behind the eight ball and out of range despite shooting 72-68-69 to finish out the tournament. Woods’ 4 under wound up six back of the winner, Vijay Singh. Woods went on to win the other three majors in 2000.

2001 Masters: Win

An opening-round 70 was just the appetizer in 2001, as Woods went with a blistering 66-68-68 to finish at 16-under par and beat Dennis Duval by two strokes, earning Woods his second green jacket.

2002 Masters: Win

Opening with 70 again worked in Woods’ favor in 2002. He shot 69-66-71 to finish the tournament at 12 under, which was three strokes better than Retief Goosen, who closed with a 74 instead of catching Woods.

2003 Masters: T-15

Woods was all over the place in 2003. A third-round 66 was the only bright spot, because Woods opened the tournament with a 76, followed it with a 73 and closed it out with a 75. His 2-over par was shots back of the winner, lefty Mike Weir.

2004 Masters: T-22

Again Woods struggled out of the gates, shooting an opening-round 75. A second-round 69 ensured Woods made the cut, but then he went 75-71 on the weekend to finish 2-over par. Phil Mickelson won the tournament at 9 under.

2005 Masters: Win

Woods shot 12 under through 72 holes, which wasn’t enough to win. Chris DiMarco was tied with Woods. The sudden-death playoff would begin on the par-4 18th. DiMarco’s approach wound up short of the green, while Woods was within 15 feet. DiMarco got up and down, but then Woods drained his putt for the tournament-winning birdie.

2006 Masters: T-3

In a Masters that didn’t feature many crazy scoring numbers, Woods never broke 70, but his 4 under for the tournament was good enough to tie for third. Mickelson won it at 7 under.

2007 Masters: T-2

No one finished under par in 2007. Woods shot 73-74-72-72, which meant a 3-over finish, but that was only two shots behind the winner, Zach Johnson, who finished at 1 over.

2008 Masters: 2nd

Another runner-up finish for Woods, but it required eight shots better than the prior season. A third-round 68 keyed Woods’ overall finish at 5 under, which was three strokes back of Trevor Immelman.

2009 Masters: T-6

Woods saved his best 2009 round for Sunday, shooting a 4-under 68 to finish at 8 under. That wasn’t good enough to catch Angel Cabrera, who won at 12 under.

2010 Masters: T-4

This was the first event Woods played after news had broken of his infidelity. Woods came out hot with a 68 to open, then went 70-70-69 to finish at 11-under par. But in a low-scoring tournament, Mickelson won it all at 16 under.

2011 Masters: T-4

Woods rode a roller coaster in this tournament, going 71-66-74-67. That 2-over third round really doomed him, because his 10-under final was only four shots back of winner Charl Schwartzel.

2012 Masters: T-40

For the first time since 1996, Woods didn’t break par in a round at the 2012 Masters. His 75 in round two and 74 in the final round meant he finished 5 over. Bubba Watson won the tournament at 10 under in a playoff.

2013 Masters: T-4

Woods finished at 5 under in 2013, four shots back of Adam Scott. Woods’ tournament was marred by an improper drop during the second round, resulting in a two-stroke penalty assessed to Woods on Saturday. His six-shot bogey on the 15th hole in the second round was changed to an eight-shot hole.

2014 Masters: DNP

Woods underwent microdisectomy surgery for a pinched nerve in his back, keeping him out of the Masters for the first time as a professional.

2015 Masters: T-17

Woods was slow out of the gate with a 73, but middle rounds of 69 and 68 had him in contention before he reverted to a closing-round 73. His 5 under was well back of Jordan Spieth, whose 18 under tied Woods’ score from 1997.

2016 Masters: DNP

2017 Masters: DNP

Woods continued to deal with back issues which held him out of the Masters in both 2016 and 2017.

2018 Masters: T-32

After going through his back surgeries, Woods entered this tournament as one of the favorites. But 73-75 in the first two rounds doomed him, with only a final-round 69 salvaging some of the weekend. His 1 over was a tie for 32nd. The winner, Patrick Reed, shot 15 under.

2019 Masters: Win

Woods trailed Francesco Molinari for most of the final day. Back-to-back birdies on the 15th and 16th holes, followed by a par on 17, meant Woods needed only a bogey on 18 to clinch the win. He two-putted for a bogey and won at 13-under par, one shot better than Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka and Xander Schauffele.