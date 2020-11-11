Has Rory McIlroy won the Masters? 4-time major champion still searching for a green jacket

Rory McIlroy is one of the world’s most well-known golfers, but his closet is still lacking one thing: a green jacket.

The Northern Irishman has won four majors in his career, but none of those have been the Masters. McIlroy hasn’t often played poorly at Augusta National Golf Club, but he’s never found himself at the top of the leaderboard come Sunday evening. In 2019, McIlroy tied for 21st at the Masters, eight shots off Tiger Woods’ winning score. The 2020 Masters present an opportunity for the 31-year old McIlroy to complete a career grand slam of the major championships.

McIlroy will tee off in a marquee group at 12 noon ET on Thursday, going off with Dustin Johnson and Patrick Cantlay. Before the 2020 edition of the Masters gets underway, this is a look at what has gone right (and what has gone wrong) for McIlroy at Augusta.

Has Rory McIlroy won the Masters?

Prior to 2020, McIlroy has teed it up in 11 Masters tournaments. He’s made the cut 10 times, finished top-25 times, top-10 five times and top-5 twice. But the best McIlroy has ever finished at the Masters was a fourth-place finish in 2014.

A few of McIlroy’s most notable Masters appearances include:

2010 Masters

This was McIlroy’s debut at the Masters, and the only time he missed the cut. He shot a 74 in the first round and a 77 in the second round, a total of 7-over par that was well off the +3 cut line.

2011 Masters

McIlroy opened the 2011 tournament with a bogey-free, 7-under 65 to lead after the first day of the 2011 Masters. A 69 on Friday kept McIlroy two strokes clear of Jason Day. A 70 on Saturday put McIlroy at 12-under par and four shots ahead of anyone else. In the final round, McIlroy shot one over on the front but imploded on the back, shooting a 7-over 43 and finishing with an 80 in the final round. That left him in a tie for 15th at 4 under for the tournament after an epic collapse.

2014 Masters

This was a good year for McIlroy. He won The Open Championship and the PGA Championship later in the year, but he started off his play at the majors with his first top-10 Masters finish, a tie for eighth at even par for the tournament. Bubba Watson won in 2014 at 8 under.

2015 Masters

McIlroy finished tied for fourth at this edition of the Masters, marking his best career finish at the event. He was on the brink of contention for the first three rounds, but really only stormed up the leaderboard on Sunday with a 66 to finish at 12 under. That was six strokes back of Jordan Spieth, who won with a record-tying 18-under par.

2016 Masters

McIlroy entered the weekend in the final group, but he closed with a 77 and a 71 to finish well off the pace. This tournament was notable because McIlroy acknowledged afterward that he felt pressure to complete the career Grand Slam.

2018 Masters

McIlroy teed off in the final pairing on Sunday with Patrick Reed, sitting three shots behind Reed at the start of the day. But McIlroy finished with a 74 and finished six shots back of the winner Reed.

Rory McIlroy major championship history

McIlroy has won four major championships in his career. This is a summary of those four titles, listed in chronological order.

2011 U.S. Open

Final score to par: -16

-16 Margin of victory: 8 shots

8 shots Runner-up: Jason Day

McIlroy was utterly dominant to win his first major title, doubling under par compared to Day, his closest competitor. McIlroy set 11 U.S. Open records at Congressional Golf Club that weekend, including the lowest total 72-hole score (268) and the lowest total under par (−16).

2012 PGA Championship

Final score to par: -13

-13 Margin of victory: 8 shots

8 shots Runner-up: David Lynn

Another dominating performance by McIlroy earned him his second major championship. The 2012 PGA was played at the Ocean Course of the Kiawah Island Golf Resort in South Carolina. McIlroy pulled away in the final round with a bogey-free, 6-under 66. The victory margin marked a record for the PGA championship that had previously been held by Jack Nicklaus for a seven-shot win.

2014 The Open Championship

Final score to par: -17

-17 Margin of victory : 2 shots

: 2 shots Runners-up: Sergio Garcia & Rickie Fowler

McIlroy got to win a major championship relatively close to home. The Northern Ireland native won 2014’s tournament at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club. McIlroy won this tournament wire-to-wire, leading after every round. This win made McIlroy the first European to win three different majors, and the third player (Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods) to win three different majors by the time he was 25.

2014 PGA Championship

Final score to par: -16

-16 Margin of victory: 1 shot

1 shot Runner-up: Phil Mickelson

McIlroy won this tournament at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville. It came less than a month after McIlroy won The Open Championship. McIlroy opened the fourth round with a one-shot advantage before bogeying twice in the first six holes to give that right up. He fell behind by as many as three shots, but an eagle on 10 and birdies on 13 and 17 set McIlroy up for a par to win it.