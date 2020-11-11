Harden, Westbrook concerned about future of Rockets?

The Houston Rockets underwent an offseason of major changes. Daryl Morey resigned as the team’s general manager and they hired Stephen Silas to be their next head coach after Mike D’Antoni said he wouldn’t return to the organization.

With no clear-cut path to an NBA title and a murky future ahead, it appears some of Houston’s biggest stars are concerned. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Tim McMahon, James Harden and Russell Westbrook have expressed concern about the direction of the franchise through conversations with their representatives and the Rockets’ front office.

While no trade requests have been made, Wojnarowski and McMahon add that Rockets leadership is “fearful” the duo’s commitment to the organization may be “wavering.”

With both players aging and no NBA titles under their belts, it wouldn’t be surprising to see them move to an organization that’s on the verge of adding to the trophy case. However, Houston also could bring in some of the league’s top available free agents in the near future, though nothing of that nature has been reported.

The Rockets have been close to a title since the 2012-13 campaign, making the playoffs in each season since then. After falling in the Western Conference Finals during the 2017-18 season, the Rockets have failed to make it past the second round, losing to the Golden State Warriors during the 2018-19 season and the Los Angeles Lakers last season.

If they want to hold onto Harden and Westbrook, meaning a shot at a title in the future, they’ll have to guarantee that the organization will do everything possible to win a championship. If the Rockets struggle during the upcoming campaign, both players may be exiting the organization sooner rather than later.