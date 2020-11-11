Georgia-Missouri postponed due to COVID-19

A fourth Southeastern Conference football game won’t take place this Saturday as scheduled.

The SEC confirmed on Wednesday that the Georgia Bulldogs vs. Missouri Tigers contest won’t occur this weekend because of positive virus tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within Missouri’s program.

ESPN’s Heather Dinich added that Missouri reported one positive coronavirus test on Sunday, but contact tracing within a position group resulted in the team falling below the required number of student-athletes at that position.

Because Missouri is scheduled to play against the Vanderbilt Commodores on Dec. 12, the Tigers could host Georgia on Dec. 19 as long as those schools aren’t participating in the SEC title game held that same day.

Earlier in the week, the Alabama-LSU, Texas A,amp;M-Tennessee and Auburn-Mississippi State games were postponed because of coronavirus-related issues. Vanderbilt-Kentucky, Arkansas-Florida and South Carolina-Ole Miss remain on for Saturday as of early Wednesday afternoon.

“We knew that the potential — in fact, the likelihood — of disruption was real and we built in some opportunities to manage that,” SEC commissioner Greg Sankey explained when speaking with ESPN on Monday. “As we go later in the season, those opportunities are minimized. “We’re going to keep moving forward. We don’t get to just throw up our hands and not stop trying, but we’ll have to come together depending on how much disruption occurs and we’ll have to react to it. It’s hard to predict. It’s one of the lessons from the last few months.”

Outside of the SEC, the Navy Midshipmen-Memphis Tigers showdown is among weekend games postponed.