Georgia Announces 2020 Election Results Will Be Officially Recounted By Hand

Roommates, following all of the uproar from Donald Trump regarding the 2020 election results which officially placed Joe Biden as the new President-elect, Georgia has made an interesting decision. It was announced earlier this week that the state of Georgia plans to launch an official recount of all votes from the election.

During a recent press conference Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced that the state will conduct a hand recount of the 2020 presidential race, where President-elect Joe Biden currently holds a 14,000 vote lead over Donald Trump. This follows days of baseless accusations of election fraud from members of the Republican Party and the Trump administration.

The recount has to be completed no later than Friday, November 20th. However, it should be noted that a hand recount will likely be less accurate than a machine recounts and will also be much more costly, estimated to cost the state of Georgia millions of dollars.

“This will help build confidence,” Raffensperger said, as he was surrounded by a bipartisan group of local election officials. “It will be a heavy lift. We will work with the counties to get this done in time for our state certification.”

Joe Biden’s victory in Georgia was the first for a Democrat since 1992 and a major blow to the long-dominant Georgia GOP. Top Republicans, including President Trump and both of the state’s Republican senators are baselessly accusing Democrats of perpetrating election fraud, a claim Raffensperger and local election officials of both parties have rejected.

Earlier this week, Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, called for Raffensperger to resign after alleging “too many failures in Georgia elections this year,” but without mentioning anything specific to support their claims.

