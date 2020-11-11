George Springer a possibility for Red Sox?

Might the Boston Red Sox be a possible landing spot for free agent George Springer? One reporter thinks so.

Jon Morosi appeared on MLB Network Wednesday and talked about some free agents. When it came to Springer, Morosi made the case for the outfielder to possibly end up in Boston.

“The Boston Red Sox are a very interesting possibility for George Springer,” Morosi said. “He grew up in Connecticut, and there’s the connection with Alex Cora, going back to the Houston Astros. A lot of history there for George, and close to home.

“I think that if it’s not the Mets, I think the Boston Red Sox … if they want to get back in the game and announce their return to contention, George Springer is a great fit with the Red Sox.”

Springer is from New Britain, Conn. and went to college at UConn. Cora, now the Red Sox manager, was a bench coach for the Astros in their 2017 World Series season.

The Red Sox hired a new front-office leader last year in Chaim Bloom. He traded away Mookie Betts to open up some financial flexibility for the club. If the Red Sox got rid of Betts because he was too expensive and then sign Springer, it would cause a lot of their fans to wonder why they would pay for one but not the other.

Springer, 31, was a first-round pick by the Astros out of UConn in 2011. He turned into one of the most productive outfielders in the game. In 2019, he achieved career-high marks with a .292 batting average, .972 OPS, 39 home runs and 96 RBI. He’s also a proven performer in the postseason, with a career .269/.349/.546 slash line and .895 OPS.

Springer turned down an $18.9 million qualifying offer from Houston.