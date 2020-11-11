Fund execs offer $1M bets that Bitcoin’s S2F model won’t come true By Cointelegraph

Fund execs offer $1M bets that Bitcoin’s S2F model won’t come true
Eric Wall, chief investment officer of crypto hedge fund Arcane Assets, has offered a $1 million bet that the stock-to-flow model will be proven false before 2025.
In a Nov. 12 tweet to his 32,700 followers, Wall laid out the terms of the wager, offering to pay $1 million to anyone who accepts his bet that the stock-to-flow, or S2F, model will be “broken” in less than five years. The CIO stated the definition of “broken” is if the Bitcoin (BTC) price hasn’t “reached even 50% of its target range”.
