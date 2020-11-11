From 2020's Singles' Day sale, which was extended to 12 days from 24 hours previously, Alibaba reported sales of $56.4B while JD.com reported sales of ~$30.1B (Arjun Kharpal/CNBC)

Arjun Kharpal / CNBC:
From 2020’s Singles’ Day sale, which was extended to 12 days from 24 hours previously, Alibaba reported sales of $56.4B while JD.com reported sales of ~$30.1B — – Alibaba set a new sales record for the annual Singles Day shopping event. — Singles Day is typically a 24-hour shopping event …
From 2020's Singles' Day sale, which was extended to 12 days from 24 hours previously, Alibaba reported sales of $56.4B while JD.com reported sales of ~$30.1B
