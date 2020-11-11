UDM leader in Nelson Mandela bay and former Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Mongameli Bobani.
Gallo Images/KaapSon/Theo Jeptha
Former Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Mongameli Bobani has died.
UDM leader Bantu Holomisa confirmed to that Bobani died at 17.50 on Wednesday.
He was in hospital at the of his death.
Bobani was diagnosed with Covid-19 three weeks ago and had been hospitalised since then.
“Bobani was a hard worker. He would not wait for anyone. We lost a good person,” Holomisa said.
He described Bobani’s death as a “terrible loss for us”.
This is a developing story
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can
trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to
a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism,
top opinions and a range of features. Journalism
strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.