Former Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Mongameli Bobani has died.

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa confirmed to that Bobani died at 17.50 on Wednesday.

He was in hospital at the of his death.

Bobani was diagnosed with Covid-19 three weeks ago and had been hospitalised since then.

“Bobani was a hard worker. He would not wait for anyone. We lost a good person,” Holomisa said.

He described Bobani’s death as a “terrible loss for us”.

